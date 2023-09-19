Montreal

    • Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson, 2025 draft pick from Canucks for DeSmith

    Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson chases the puck during first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson chases the puck during first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks.

    In return, Montreal is sending goaltender Casey DeSmith.

    Pearson had five points (one goal, four assists) in 14 games last year, having missed most of the season due to a broken hand. He had 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games in 2021-22.

    The 31-year-old was a first-round pick (30th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, who he won a Stanley Cup with in 2014.

    Pearson has recorded 133 goals and 139 assists in 590 career games in his time with the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks.

    DeSmith, who was acquired in the summer by Montreal from Pittsburgh, had a 15-16 record with the Penguins, while boasting a .905 save percentage in 2022-23.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023. 

