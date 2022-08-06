Canadian junior Jaden Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut
Canadian junior star Jaden Weekes dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Daniel Altmaier in qualifying play Saturday at the National Bank Open.
Weekes, a 17-year-old Montreal native, pushed the 79th-ranked German at times on the IGA Stadium showcourt before eventually falling in one hour 27 minutes.
Currently ranked 21st in the ITF junior rankings, Weekes was one of six Canadians in the 28-man qualifying draw at the ATP Tour event.
Italy's Fabio Fognini defeated Toronto's Kelsey Stevenson 6-3, 6-1 in another early match.
Later Saturday, Steven Diez of Toronto was to play Australia's Alexei Popyrin and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was to meet James Duckworth of Australia.
Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., was to play Japan's Taro Daniel and Montreal's Juan Carlos Aguilar was to face Arthur Rinderknech of France.
The first round of the main draw begins Monday. Play continues at the US$6.57-million tournament through Aug. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.
