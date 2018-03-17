

The Canadian Press





Canadian Charles Hamelin won gold in the men's 1,500-metre event Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships.

Hamelin, of Ste-Julie, Que., moved from second into first with two laps remaining, finishing in two minutes 12.982. Hamelin earned his 10th world championship victory and 33rd medal overall.

Lim Hyo Jun of Korea was second in 2:13.157 with Russian Semen Elistratov third in 2:13:312.

Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que. was disqualified for impeding another skater.

Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., earned a bronze medal Saturday in the women's 1,500-metre.

Korea's Choi Min Jeong won the race in two minutes 23.351 seconds with compatriot Shim Suk Hee second in 2:23.468.

Boutin, Canada's flagbearer at the Pyeongchang Winter Games closing ceremonies last month, was third in 2:23:592 for her first world championship medal.

Boutin won silver and two bronze medals in South Korea.

Canadians Marianne St-Gelais and Jamie MacDonald both fell in their 1,500-metre qualification heats Friday.