Featured Video
Canada's oldest man, Westmount's Robert Wiener, dies at 110
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:28PM EST
The Westmount man who had the distinction of being Canada’s oldest man has died.
Robert Wiener was 110. Born in 1908, he was youngest of seven children and grew up playing hockey on the streets of Outremont before graduating from McGill’s dentistry program, first in his class.
He became a McGill professor, a role he held for 25 years, and helped found the first dentistry clinic at the Jewish General Hospital.
Wiener died peacefully at the Jewish General Hospital on Sunday from complications from a surgery he had about two weeks prior. His son Neil says his heart just couldn’t take it.
The funeral was held on Tuesday. Wiener is predeceased by his wife Ella Levites, to whom he was married for 72 years.
