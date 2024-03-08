MONTREAL
    • Canada's Kingsbury claims 88th World Cup title but falls short of 25th Crystal Globe

    Canada's Mikael Kingsbury skis in the men's qualification of the freestyle ski World Cup moguls at Val Saint-Come, Que., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Canada's Mikael Kingsbury skis in the men's qualification of the freestyle ski World Cup moguls at Val Saint-Come, Que., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury captured his 88th World Cup title with an individual moguls victory on Friday, but fell short of securing his 25th career Crystal Globe.

    Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his fifth win of the season in individual moguls with a score of 84.89 in the super final, defeating Japanese skier Ikuma Horishima (83.48) by 1.41 points. Australian skier Matt Graham (80.81) finished third.

    Horishima finished the season with a total of 610 points, 10 more than Kingsbury, to win the Crystal Globe.

    The 31-year-old Canadian needed Horishima to finish third or worse to have had a shot at surpassing his Japanese rival in the season's final race

    Kingsbury still leads the overall World Cup dual moguls standings, as well as the combined rankings for moguls and dual moguls.

    The World Cup in Almaty continues Saturday with the season's second-to-last dual moguls competition.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

