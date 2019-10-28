MONTREAL – The Canada Post Corporation is not fully respecting the linguistic rights of Francophones by using only an English-language URL for its website, the Commissioner of Official Languages ​​has ruled.

A preliminary report was handed Monday to the complainant, Chantal Carey of New Brunswick. In it, the Commissioner of Official Languages determined that the complainant's language rights were violated.

The issue: the French-language web address of the Canada Post Corporation is directing Internet users to an address with an English URL, www.canadapost.ca. Canada Post Corporation did not use a French domain name in building its French site.

The Commissioner of Official Languages ​​has ruled that the Canada Post Corporation is responsible for ensuring that the domain name and the URL for each web page are in both of Canada's official languages ​​or in the same language as the content of the web page.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday, Carey said she was "very satisfied" with the decision made by the Commissioner of Official Languages. She said it is a question of principle and equality for Francophones and Anglophones in Canada. And it is also a question of the public perception and image of the Canada Post Corporation, she argued.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019. With files from CTV News Montreal.