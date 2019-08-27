

Scott Prouse, CTV Montreal





Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos was in Montreal on Tuesday to support projects such as a National Institute for Black Canadians that will recognize their contributions and emphasize the significance of their role in the development of the country.

Minister Duclos said one of Canada's goals is to "enhance the quality of life and promote the full participation of individuals in all aspects of Canadian society," according to a press release.

"This initiative is another example of how we can work together... if we participate fully in the economic, cultural, social and political lives then we're going to build a better country faster together," he said.

In recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the 2019 federal budget provided $25 million over five years for projects and assistance to celebrate, inform, and build Canada's Black Canadian communities.