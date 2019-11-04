Canada calls unicorn poutine 'magical'; Quebecers have other words for it
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 1:45PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 1:58PM EST
Would you try this unicorn poutine? (Credit: Enchanted Poutinerie)
MONTREAL – Poutine: it’s that greasy, gross, “delicacy” that Quebecers believe can only be done right if made in la belle province.
So what happens when a Toronto-area restaurant decides to make its very own version of Quebec’s favourite grub?
The Enchanted Poutinerie, which opened last month, got a recent boost on Twitter when the Government of Canada posted about its unique dishes.