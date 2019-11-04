MONTREAL – Poutine: it’s that greasy, gross, “delicacy” that Quebecers believe can only be done right if made in la belle province.

So what happens when a Toronto-area restaurant decides to make its very own version of Quebec’s favourite grub?

The Enchanted Poutinerie, which opened last month, got a recent boost on Twitter when the Government of Canada posted about its unique dishes.

Among the usual suspects, the restaurant boasts its very own creation: unicorn poutine.

It’s got all the makings of a good poutine: fries, Quebec cheese curds and gravy… except everything is rainbow-coloured.

Oh, and Quebecers on social media were not having it. At all.