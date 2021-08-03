MONTREAL -- Montrealers are in shock and calling for action after a violent, daylight shooting that left three people dead in the city's east end borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles on Monday.

"The shots that rang out ... in Rivière-des-Prairies are disturbing and shocking," RDP borough mayor Caroline Bourgeois wrote on Facebook. "When I heard that shots were fired in the heart of our neighbourhood, at a time when so many people are taking advantage of the summer weather to be outside, my heart skipped a beat."

She notes the borough is working with Montreal police to "shed light on this serious event."

"RDP is a beautiful neighbourhood and people are proud to be part of this community," Bourgeois insists. "We don't stand for this kind of violence, the kind that sends a chill up our spines, and it must stop."

Quebec Premier François Legault also took to social media Tuesday morning to send his condolences to the victims' families, adding "we will protect Montrealers and Quebecers."

Comme la population montréalaise, je suis choquée par la fusillade d'hier à RDP. La violence armée doit cesser. La sécurité des Montréalais-es est une priorité inconditionnelle. Notre équipe est pleinement mobilisée et travaille avec le @SPVM pour trouver les coupables. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 3, 2021

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante echoed the premier's sentiments, tweeting "I am shocked by yesterday's shooting in RDP. Gun violence must stop. The safety of Montrealers is an unconditional priority."

WHAT HAPPENED IN RDP

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to multiple calls at 7 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the direction of a group of five men at an apartment building at 9301 Perras Blvd., near 54th Avenue in RDP.

By 9:30 p.m., police confirmed one of the victims had died; the second succumbed to his injuries just before midnight and a third passed early Tuesday morning. Two of them were 29-years-old and the third was 63-years-old.

Two other victims remain in hospital in stable condition, confirmed Montreal police Insp. David Shane, adding all of the men were known to police.

"One of the deceased was actually carrying a firearm on him," he said. "This event is unprecedented in Montreal and it's unacceptable."

Shane notes the building was previously targetted by gunfire on June 5, but there were no reported victims in that incident.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading to the gunfire and are treating the case as a triple homicide. The killings on Monday marked the city's 14th, 15th, and 16th homicide of the year.

GUN VIOLENCE 'A PRIORITY'

Montreal police has stated numerous times that it plans to crack down on gun violence in the city, including the creation of its anti-arms trafficking squad that, ELTA, on Feb. 22.

Tuesday, Shane announced the force would be asking the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for help controlling the number of guns on its territory and issued a warning to perpetrators of gun crime on the island.

"Enough is enough," he said. "You now have the entirety of the Montreal police force on your back. So, we recommend you immediately stop your firearm violence on our territory."

Part of the force's plan is to continue deploying patrol officers to the affected neighbourhoods, mostly on the island's eastern and northern points, in the hopes of curbing violent acts.

“We've seen an increase in the past two years," Sgt. Emmanuel Anglade explained. "There are more guns on our territory... more illicit guns, more illegal guns, more stolen guns that we've seized."

This is the latest in a rash of shootings across the city in recent months, including two shootings in the Sud-Ouest borough that drove the local community out onto the streets in a march for peace.