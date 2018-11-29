

A report out of a Montreal school board says the history program being taught in all Quebec high schools is fundamentally flawed and the textbooks should be removed from classrooms.

The report for the English Montreal School Board, obtained by The Canadian Press, says students are being taught a one-sided view of the past that distorts the historical record.

The conclusions are the opinions of three history experts tasked by the school board to review the controversial history program.

The report says contributions from communities such as Haitians, Italians, Greeks and Portuguese are largely ignored in the history program. Indigenous peoples are presented throughout the course as others and antagonists.

The history course is compulsory for all Grade 9 and 10 students and was conceived by the Parti Quebecois government in 2013 before being implemented provincewide in 2017.

A board member involved in the report's preparation and a Quebec Education Department spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.