Calgary condemns Bill 21 as a divisive, discriminatory law
Council voted Monday to pass a bill opposing Quebec's Bill 21
CTV News Montreal Staff
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 10:20AM EDT
The city of Calgary is condemning Bill 21, Quebec's law that bans public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.
In a unanimous motion passed on Monday, Calgary's city council called Bill 21 "a divisive law that perpetuates exclusion, discrimination, and class division."
Councillor George Chahal said Quebec's law had to be denounced because it creates discrimination and racism.
"I think it’s targeting certain religious groups and visible minorities in Quebec and I think it’s all of our responsibilities to step up and speak out against it," said Chahal.
