MONTREAL -- A Café Paris brand soft nougat is being recalled across the country by KML Foods because it contains milk, which was not declared on the label.

The product in question is Café Paris soft nougat – almond, pistachio and honey (150 g, UPC: 0 63493 33198 3, Code: UCKCK).

“Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) warns.

“If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

The agency states it was alerted to the situation by a consumer complaint and it is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

There has been at least one reported illness associated with the product.