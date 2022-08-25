Businesses urge Quebec parties to raise immigration -- a hard sell ahead of election

Coalition Avenir du Québec leader Francois Legault, right, speaks to Chamber of Commerce President Michel Leblanc on Sept. 28, 2018, in Montreal. The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is calling on Quebec's political parties to commit to raising immigration targets if they're elected on Oct. 3. President Michel Leblanc says businesses across the Greater Montreal area are struggling to find workers, which forces them to pay higher salaries, to not be able to complete contracts and lower the quality of the services they provide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz Coalition Avenir du Québec leader Francois Legault, right, speaks to Chamber of Commerce President Michel Leblanc on Sept. 28, 2018, in Montreal. The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is calling on Quebec's political parties to commit to raising immigration targets if they're elected on Oct. 3. President Michel Leblanc says businesses across the Greater Montreal area are struggling to find workers, which forces them to pay higher salaries, to not be able to complete contracts and lower the quality of the services they provide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon