

The Canadian Press





The investment firm Claridge, owned by Stephen Bronfman, and real estate developer Devimco have agreed on the development of the massive field at Peel Basin, where the Montreal Group wants to build a new stadium for a potential Major League Baseball team.

The news was announced by Stephen Bronfman on Tuesday to honour his father, Charles Bronfman, and the 50th anniversary of the Montreal Expos.

Stephen Bronfman, head of the Montreal Group, a group of investors wishing to bring Major Baseball home, said he reached an agreement with developer Serge Goulet, president of Devimco.

Bronfman noted that Devimco would purchase the land from the Canada Lands Company and Claridge would act as a financial partner. The development of some 950,000 square feet will be done in partnership.

Bronfman remains very positive about the return of baseball, saying that he believes there will be MLB in Montreal soon.