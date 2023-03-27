British comedian Ricky Gervais to perform in Laval in August
British comedian Ricky Gervais has added new dates to his "Armageddon" world tour, including a stop in Laval in August.
Gervais will perform at Place Bell on August 12, following a stop in Toronto on August 10.
His tour includes several stops in the United States and Europe until the end of 2023.
"Armageddon" is then set to be released on Netflix.
Ricky Gervais is the creator of a number of successful comedy series, including "The Office" and, most recently, "Afterlife."
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Nashville school shooting suspect was former student: police
Authorities say they believe the 28-year-old female shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday was a former student.
Canadian Pacific train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemical
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
MP Han Dong says he's retained lawyer, plans to sue Global News over interference report
Toronto MP Han Dong says he is taking legal action over a media report that alleged he spoke to a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 about delaying the release of two Canadians detained in China at the time.
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
Dash cam captures dramatic moment loose tire sends car flying in air on L.A. freeway
Dramatic video shows a loose tire crashing into a vehicle and launching it several feet into the air on a Los Angeles freeway.
Toronto
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
-
Man who went missing after Richmond Hill house fire charged with arson
Police have located and laid a number of charges against a young man who was missing for nearly five days after he was last seen leaving his residence following a house fire and subsequent explosion.
-
Trucker pleads guilty to careless driving in 2020 death of activist outside pig slaughterhouse
The truck driver who ran over and killed an Ontario animal rights activist pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death on Monday, a case the Crown lawyer said stood the 'very reasonable' possibility of acquittal had it gone to trial.
Atlantic
-
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'It’s a huge shift': Cape Breton businesses in danger of closing due to worker shortages
Restaurant staff have been hard to come by in Cape Breton in recent months, making it hard for business owners to leave the open sign on.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in weekend dirt bike accident
First responders arrived to a section of the former River Road Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening where one person had died and a second was suffering from serious injuries. The tragic accident occurred on the former site of River Road Golf Course, which is not maintained, and is prohibited from anyone being on the premises.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
Quebec girl, 9, dies after snow fort collapses behind residence
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed in a forest behind a rural Quebec home.
-
Ontario changes eye exam eligibility for seniors under OHIP
Ontario has reached a funding agreement with optometrists that increases some payments to them, but reduces some coverage for patients, including less frequent general eye exams for seniors.
Calgary
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
Man sent to hospital after crash that closed section of Glenmore Trail
Calgary police says a section of Glenmore Trail has been closed for a serious crash on Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Cashier at St. Marys Foodland stops fraud at counter: Stratford police
Stratford police are praising a cashier at a St. Marys Foodland that recognized a case of fraud and helped stop it.
-
Tax return delays possible if CRA workers strike
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers are threatening strike action and it could cause a delay for Canadians trying to file their 2022 taxes.
-
New long-term care home to be built next to Stratford General Hospital
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has announced plans for a new 128-bed long-term care home beside Stratford General Hospital.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid after downtown Vancouver stabbing: police
One man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside of a downtown Vancouver Starbucks Sunday.
-
Man caught driving stolen Toyota 4-runner within 24 hours of being convicted of theft: Abbotsford police
An Abbotsford man was arrested on Saturday after police say he was caught driving a stolen vehicle, less than 24-hours after he was charged in another theft.
-
New, lower speed limits now in effect near some Vancouver schools
Motorists driving near some schools in the City of Vancouver will need to start slowing down, with new speed limits now in effect near nine schools.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral will be held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Windsor
-
Active investigation resolved on Lincoln Road
Windsor police say an active investigation in the Walkerville area has been resolved.
-
Windsor retiree wins grand prize of $500K with the Big Spin
A Windsor mother said she had “butterflies in her stomach” when she arrived at the OLG Prize centre to spin the wheel, winning big with $500,000.
-
Suspect uses Taser on employee in grocery store altercation: Windsor police
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after Windsor police say he used a Taser during an altercation with employees at a downtown grocery store.
Regina
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
-
Regina mother stands trial for 2nd-degree murder in death of 18-month-old son
A woman accused of killing her 18-month-old son sat holding a small teddy bear in the prisoner’s box as she listened to prosecutors outline the evidence against her on the first day of trial.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is in Ottawa today with a schedule that includes meeting with the mayor, officials from the National Capital Commission and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Rigorous' cost management needed as $5B Centre Block renovation proceeds: AG report
Despite delayed decision-making by parliamentarians, Canada's massive renovation of Parliament Hill's Centre Block is being effectively managed so far, according to a new audit. However, 'rigorous' cost management will be needed as the work proceeds, cautions auditor general Karen Hogan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades hope 'sound, structured' style might be enough to stave off Bedard
The Saskatoon Blades anticipate Friday’s playoff opener against the Regina Pats could be another sold-out game.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
-
Change proposed to high-collision Saskatoon intersection
City administrators are calling for a design change on Main Street and Clarence Avenue that would prevent vehicles from using Main Street as a thoroughfare rather than 8th Street.