British comedian Ricky Gervais to perform in Laval in August

British comedian Ricky Gervais has added new dates to his "Armageddon" world tour, including a stop in Laval in August.

Gervais will perform at Place Bell on August 12, following a stop in Toronto on August 10.

His tour includes several stops in the United States and Europe until the end of 2023.

"Armageddon" is then set to be released on Netflix.

Ricky Gervais is the creator of a number of successful comedy series, including "The Office" and, most recently, "Afterlife."

L’humoriste anglais @RickyGervais sera à la Place Bell le 12 août prochain pour son spectacle Armageddon!



Billets en vente vendredi à 10h



-



JUST ANNOUNCED: @RickyGervais comes to Place Bell in Laval on Aug. 12!



Tickets on sale Friday, March 31 at 10am. @evenko pic.twitter.com/0XWzawEa8j — Place Bell (@Place_Bell) March 27, 2023

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 27, 2023.