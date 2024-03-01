Brian Mulroney, the last conservative prime minister to taste major victory in Quebec
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
Jean Chrétien cites Mulroney's 1984 breakthrough, which delivered the Progressive Conservatives the largest majority win in Canadian history.
It also produced 58 of Quebec's 75 seats at the time, an impressive feat for a conservative party.
The former prime minister, who died Thursday at 84, knew he had achieved something remarkable when he took the stage the night of his election victory.
He promised a "new day for Quebec" in his speech and reflected on his decision to seek a seat in the province, forgoing the Nova Scotia one he secured in a 1983 byelection.
Addressing the crowd in languid French, the fully bilingual Mulroney said he entered Quebec politics "from the front door," choosing to do so in his home riding.
The room erupted in applause.
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney poses for a photo after an interview in Montreal, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at 84. His family announced late Thursday that the former Tory leader died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Mulroney was a son of Quebec, Chrétien said — but an anglophone, which put him in the minority.
Born in the smelting town of Baie-Comeau on Quebec's North Shore, he was the first Quebecer to lead the Progressive Conservatives in the 20th century.
Not since him has a conservative leader come close to winning over Quebecers: the modern-day party has yet to best its 2015 showing of 12 seats in the province.
After the last federal election in 2021, in which Mulroney made an appearance for then-Conservative leader Erin O'Toole in Quebec, the party finished with just 10 seats in the province.
Political strategist Rudy Husny says Mulroney's passion was one of the key factors that endeared him to Quebecers.
"In Quebec, people are more emotional, especially when they vote," he said in an interview Friday.
"Especially when they listen and they watch leaders, they want to see passion … and when you looked at Mulroney, that's what you had.
"You could see all his passion, all his energy."
Mulroney's subsequent election win in 1988 was the last time a conservative party sent a member of Parliament to Ottawa from Montreal, Husny added.
The modern-day Conservative party's support in the province now lies mainly around Quebec City, although the party sees fertile ground in the suburbs around Montreal.
Before winning his 1984 majority, Mulroney had pitched himself as the answer the former party needed to break its years-long freeze-out in Quebec.
The party's time in the Opposition wilderness was because of its failure to win over French-speaking parts of the country, he said in a 1980 speech.
For today's Conservatives, it remains a challenge.
Stephen Harper's majority victory in 2011 came about largely because of a dominant performance in the suburbs around Toronto, winning just five seats in Quebec.
Harper's successors as leader, including O'Toole and Andrew Scheer, fared no better in winning over French-speaking voters.
Enter Pierre Poilievre, a fluently bilingual leader who was raised by a father from a French-speaking community in Saskatchewan.
His wife, Anaida, grew up in Montreal, the city to which her family migrated from Venezuela when she was a child.
It's a personal history that is expected to hold Poilievre in good stead as he seeks to rekindle Conservative support in Quebec in the next federal election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
Renowned beauty brand The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down just over 30 stores across Canada.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Biden approves military air drops of aid into Gaza after chaotic encounter left more than 100 dead
President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
-
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
Renowned beauty brand The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down just over 30 stores across Canada.
-
Pickering man found slumped over in vehicle blew four times over legal limit: police
A 39-year-old man found unconscious and slumped over in his vehicle in Ajax last weekend blew over four times the legal limit, Durham police say.
Atlantic
-
Electricity cut to shrinking Halifax homeless encampment as temperatures plunge
Halifax officials delivered on a promise Friday to cut electricity to the dozen or so people living in a homeless encampment outside City Hall.
-
Registry launched for New Brunswickers affected by this week’s heavy rain, flooding
The province of New Brunswick says people can now register property damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding this week.
-
P.E.I. looking to follow New Brunswick’s lead on bottle deposit bump
Prince Edward Island is looking to triple its refund for used bottles and double the deposit in an effort to keep more garbage out of ditches.
N.L.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Ottawa
-
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended due to 'health and safety issue'
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
-
Email threat deemed 'unfounded': Holy Trinity School in Kanata evacuated Friday
Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was evacuated on Friday morning following a threat to the school.
-
State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney
A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
London
-
Two arsons under investigation by London police
The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.
-
Three cats unaccounted for following St. Thomas house fire
One person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns following a house fire in east St. Thomas on Friday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Locust Street just east of Ross Street around 6 a.m.
-
Use of force causing suspect's injuries 'justified,' officers cleared of wrongdoing: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police officers of any wrongdoing after a suspect suffered serious injuries during his arrest.
Kitchener
-
Three people taken to hospital after head-on collision in North Dumfries
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers were called to Cedar Creek Road between Edworthy Side Road and Grand Ridge Drive Thursday night around 7:10 p.m.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re looking back at the history of CTV Kitchener this week. Stay tuned as we take a trip down memory lane!
-
One person charged following weapons complaint at Paris school
A 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection to an incident at Paris District High School.
Windsor
-
City identifies Roseland and other municipal lands for 'housing solutions'
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, council, and administration presented a list of municipal lands owned by the City of Windsor that have been identified to make shovel-ready for residential development.
-
New police unit launched to fight auto theft after 774 incidents in 2023
The Windsor Police Service has announced the launch of a new initiative that aims to reduce auto theft in Windsor and Amherstburg after 774 incidents last year.
-
Alleged traffic light manipulation leads to arrest
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 32-year-old man who allegedly manipulated traffic lights in Wallaceburg.
Barrie
-
Guest at Barrie hotel spends night in jail instead
A guest at a Barrie hotel accused of becoming disruptive and rude towards the staff spent the night in jail instead.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police investigation underway in downtown Bradford
There is a significant police presence in Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.
-
Mariposa Festival announces 2024 lineup
Start planning your trip to the Mariposa Folk Festival, which will return to Tudhope Park in Orillia from July 5 to 7.
Vancouver
-
IIO finds no grounds for charges against police after 2 teens killed in Burnaby crash
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no reasonable grounds for charges against Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers after two teenagers were killed and two other people were injured in a 2022 crash in Burnaby.
-
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps look to bring pre-season momentum to home opener
A shortened pre-season due to CONCACAF Champions Cup action in January and February meant the Whitecaps were back on the field sooner than in previous years.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian struck and killed in Victoria
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Victoria on Friday. The collision happened around 11 a.m. on Hillside Avenue near Blanshard Street.
-
'How is this child protection?': Family of six-year-old B.C. boy seeks answers after death in foster care
The tragic death of a six-year-old boy on Vancouver Island is under review after his mom says he died less than a week into being placed in foster care without an explanation to her family.
-
Port Alberni hit-and-run victim asks driver to surrender to police
Danika Currie, 15, had just got off the school bus when she was struck by a vehicle which then sped away without checking on her.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor announces plans to reopen Portage and Main
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
-
Southern Manitoba in for winter wallop: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
Calgary
-
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
-
Woman, 26, killed in crash near Bowden, Alta.: RCMP
A woman was killed in a crash west of Bowden, Alta., on Thursday afternoon.
-
Calgary weather: A second round of winter weather moves into Alberta late Friday
Cleanup continues after Thursday’s intense snowfall which shut down some major highways and brought a rapid return to winter conditions for most of southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Here are the Edmonton schools Alberta is funding for construction, design
The Alberta government included 13 Edmonton school projects in its 2024 budget.
-
Man wanted for leaving 'threatening' note at southeast Edmonton home Thursday: EPS
Police are hoping security footage helps identify a man accused of committing a hate-motivated crime in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Parking ban for major roads ends Saturday
Edmonton's parking ban on major roads ends Saturday.
Regina
-
'Slowly starving to death': Sask. woman waiting to see gastroenterologist says she can't eat
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
-
Winter storm watches issued across southern, west-central Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued winter storm watches for much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan. Upgraded from special weather advisories put out on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
-
'A messy weekend': Sask. braces for 30 cm of snow in 48 hours
Environment Canada has triggered a storm alert, warning of blizzard conditions and reduced visibility.
-
Sask. teachers planning to picket at legislative building
Both Regina public and catholic schools will be part of a one-day rotating strike on Monday that will see Saskatchewan teachers gather in front of the legislative building as spring sitting gets underway.