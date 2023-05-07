Brian McKenna, Montreal documentary filmmaker with a 'revolutionary spirit,' dead at 77

Brian McKenna, esteemed documentary filmmaker and founding producer of CBC's The Fifth Estate, died Friday at age 77.

The award-winning journalist produced and directed over 60 films throughout his half-century career.

He is most recognized for his work on The Valour and the Horror, a documentary series that reshaped public conversation about Canada's involvement in the Second World War.

McKenna's son, Conor, remembers him as a devoted storyteller who passed down his journalistic values to his children.

"He was someone who taught us at a very young age that the truth matters, that it's important to ask questions," said Conor, who hosts The Morning Show on TSN 690. "Just because someone tells you to do something doesn't mean that you should necessarily just do it."

A lifelong Montrealer, McKenna got his start as editor-in-chief of the Loyola College student newspaper. From there, he worked at the Montreal Star before joining the ranks at CBC.

McKenna was particularly interested in Canadian war history, creating over 20 works on the subject.

His three-part CBC miniseries, The Valour and the Horror, investigated Canada's WWII battles and sparked fierce historical debate that culminated in an investigation by the Senate of Canada, a hearing by Canada's broadcasting regulatory agency, and a $500 million lawsuit that the courts ultimately dismissed.

The controversial series was one of multiple projects McKenna collaborated on with his brother, Terence.

Brian McKenna (left) with brother Terence McKenna (right) for Saturday Night Magazine in 1993. (Photo Courtesy of Conor McKenna)

Robin, McKenna's daughter, describes her father as a man with a "revolutionary spirit" who stood firm to his values -- although not without a sense of humour.

She recalls how, whenever a restaurant server asked him what he'd like, he simply replied with: "Justice."

"Up until the end, he was really interested in the state of the world, the unfolding of the news. Especially climate change – he had a lot of respect for civil disobedience, for people getting arrested to stand up for what they believe in," said Robin, herself a filmmaker. "It's something that we'll take with us and continue to fight for."

In addition to his work involving Canadian war history, McKenna also produced documentaries on notable figures like Pierre Trudeau and Wayne Gretzky, chronicled corruption in the Montreal Olympics, and brought home stories from war zones of the 70s and 80s.

Brian McKenna is pictured with former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau on the set of Trudeau's Memoirs in 1993. (Photo courtesy of Conor McKenna)

The filmmaker has been recognized for his achievements on the Canadian and international stage. His accolades include the 1993 Gordon Sinclair Award For Broadcast Journalism and the 2007 Governor General's History Award for Popular Media, among others.

He is also remembered as an advocate for journalistic rights, cofounding the committee that would eventually become the group Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

McKenna is survived by his spouse Renee Baert; his children Robin, Katie and Conor and their mother Susan Purcell; Emma and Tess and their mother Anne Lagace Dowson; his grandchildren Leo, Aedan and Dylan; siblings William, Joan, John and Terence; and his lifelong friend Stephen Phizicky.