Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old

A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say Réal Courtemanche, 61, was arrested at Établissement La Macaza, a medium-security prison about 190 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

On July 16, 1994, Marie-Chantal Desjardins vanished after leaving a friend's home in Sainte-Thérèse, Que. on her bicycle.

Her body was found days later in Rosemère.

Almost 30 years later, "the suspect was identified and arrested thanks to the meticulous, long-term work of investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's unsolved case division, in collaboration with the forensic science and forensic medicine laboratory, and the innovative methods used today in forensic biology," an SQ news release stated.

Courtemanche will appear in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Tuesday to face a first-degree murder charge.

His arrest marks the latest cold case breakthrough in Quebec in recent years.

In June, a man was charged in the 1996 killing of Patricia Ferguson, a young mother from Montreal; in May, DNA evidence revealed the 1975 killer of Montreal teen Sharron Prior; and in October 2022, a man was charged in the 2000 killing of Guylaine Potvin, a teenager from Saguenay.