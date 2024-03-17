MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boy riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray

    A boy riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

    The boy, whose age police have yet to confirm, was heading south on Drolet Street at about 1:10 p.m. when he was struck by a car heading west on Jarry Street.

    Witnesses told police the boy rode through a red light.

    The boy is in serious condition, but he was conscious on his way to hospital, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

    Jarry Street is currently closed in both directions between St-Denis Street and Henri-Julien Avenue.

