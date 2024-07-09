Boy riding e-scooter struck by car and severely injured crossing street

A 12-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was severely injured after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Viau and Metropolitan boulevards in Saint-Leonard, Montreal police (SPVM) say.

The boy was riding an e-scooter and crossing the street Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. when a car turning right struck him, according to the SPVM.

The SPVM are on the scene, and the child, who is conscious and breathing, is being treated in the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say the driver was a 57-year-old woman, who was treated for shock.