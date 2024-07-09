MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boy riding e-scooter struck by car and severely injured crossing street

    Share

    A 12-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was severely injured after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Viau and Metropolitan boulevards in Saint-Leonard, Montreal police (SPVM) say. 

    The boy was riding an e-scooter and crossing the street Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. when a car turning right struck him, according to the SPVM.

    The SPVM are on the scene, and the child, who is conscious and breathing, is being treated in the hospital. He is expected to survive.

    Police say the driver was a 57-year-old woman, who was treated for shock.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News