Boy born at exactly midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024

It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened at exactly midnight in Montreal.

Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital confirms a baby boy named Mateo was born at exactly midnight to parents Mercedaize Lapointe et Giovanni Gomez Rivas.

He weighed in at 3.95 kilograms.

Other babies born just after the clock passed midnight include little Mylan Lagacé, who was born at 0:01 a.m.

The little boy, weighing in at 3.18 kilograms, was born in the Outaouais.

The Jewish General Hospital says its first birth was a girl weighing 3.44 kilograms and born at 12:45 a.m.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) confirms its first baby of the year was Lina-Maria Ben Amor.

She weighed 3.68 kilograms and was born at 3:19 a.m.

The MUHC reports that the little girl and her mother, Olena Saguil, are doing well.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.