    • Boy, 13, dies after dog sledding accident in Quebec

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal.

    Quebec provincial police say they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Que., about 130 kilometres from Montreal in the Lanaudiere region.

    Sgt. Frederic Deshaies says the preliminary investigation indicates the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

    Police say the boy was a French national who had come to Quebec with his family on vacation.

    He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

    Police say an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 20, 2024. 

    

    

