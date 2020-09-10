MONTREAL -- Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is asking Quebecers to book an appointment if they want to get tested for COVID-19 instead of waiting in line for hours at walk-in clinics.

Dube made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday alongside Premier Francois Legault and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

When asked about wait times that occasionally span hours at COVID-19 testing clinics – especially in Quebec’s “yellow zones” – Dube said he takes responsibility for the delays but that they prove people in those regions understand the government’s message that there’s a risk of contagion.

The government was expecting more traffic at screening clinics but “perhaps not to this extent,” Dube said.

He added that it’s important for there to be a balance between the number of people making appointments and those who go to walk-in clinics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.