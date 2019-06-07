Featured Video
'Bonjour/Hi' encore: National Assembly votes again for unilingual greetings
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 3:49PM EDT
Call it an encore for the Bonjour/Hi debate.
MNAs voted Friday on another motion supporting a unilingual greeting, renewing the controversy over the popular Montreal greeting of ‘bonjour/hi.’
The Parti Quebecois introduced another resolution calling on merchants to use only ‘bonjour’ when greeting customers and avoid using both languages.
The motion was not opposed by a single MNA.
A similar resolution was adopted with support from all the parties a year ago.
Interim PQ leader Pascal Berube said he raised it again after a recent study showed that the use of the bilingual greeting by Montreal merchants has increased since last year.
Latest Montreal News
- 'Bonjour/Hi' encore: National Assembly votes again for unilingual greetings
- Disciplinary probe of Quebec judge in hijab case on hold after bias alleged
- 'My neck was on the line': Meet the designer behind the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
- Hope for Ferrari as Leclerc, Vettel post best second practice times at Grand Prix practice session
- Bones found in Gaspe confirmed to be from 1847 shipwreck