

CTV Montreal





Call it an encore for the Bonjour/Hi debate.

MNAs voted Friday on another motion supporting a unilingual greeting, renewing the controversy over the popular Montreal greeting of ‘bonjour/hi.’

The Parti Quebecois introduced another resolution calling on merchants to use only ‘bonjour’ when greeting customers and avoid using both languages.

The motion was not opposed by a single MNA.

A similar resolution was adopted with support from all the parties a year ago.

Interim PQ leader Pascal Berube said he raised it again after a recent study showed that the use of the bilingual greeting by Montreal merchants has increased since last year.