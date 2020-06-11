MONTREAL -- Bombardier will cut as many as 600 jobs at its plant in Belfast, in Northern Ireland, which manufactures the wings of the A220 - the old C Series of jets now controlled by Airbus.

This restructuring, announced Thursday, comes less than a week after the elimination of 2,500 jobs - including 1,500 in Quebec - in the company's aviation division due to an anticipated drop in its aircraft business, the sector on which it is refocusing.

About 3,500 people work at the Belfast facilities, which are expected to be transferred to the American company Spirit Aerosystems as part of a US $1.2 billion transaction announced in October and expected to close before the end of the first quarter.

In a telephone interview, Bombardier spokesperson Mark Masluch said that 400 permanent positions and 200 other contract workers could be eliminated. A 90-day consultation period could help reduce the number of departures.

He added that business interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced Bombardier's hand.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday morning, Bombardier shares dropped 10.3 per cent, or six cents, to trade at 52 cents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.