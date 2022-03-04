Bombardier cuts ties with Russia in response to invasion

Bombardier Inc. is cutting its ties with Russian clientele in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Bombardier has suspended all activities with Russian clients, including all forms of technical assistance. We will continue to adhere to international laws, regulations and sanctions, as they evolve," reads a Friday press release.

The jet manufacturer, which is headquartered in Montreal, also pledged $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross earlier this week.

Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) make up about six per cent of Bombardier’s customer base, according to BNN Bloomberg.

In fact, Alexey Mordashov — the wealthiest of Russia’s oligarchs — is a known owner of a Bombardier Global 6000.

Bombardier announced it would comply with government sanctions on Tuesday, but had yet to indicate they would cut off their Russian clients.

The company appears to be following suit with other manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus, which halted activities with Russia a few days earlier.