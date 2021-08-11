MONTREAL -- A boil-water advisory has been issued for parts of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Starting on 4 p.m. on Wednesday, residents are asked to bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it, or use bottled water.

Businesses and institutions have been asked to shut off their water fountains and notify clients that water is not safe for drinking.

In the advisory, posted to the City of Montreal's website, no timeline was given for when the advisory could be lifted.

