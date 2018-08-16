

Residents and businesses several blocks in the heart of the Plateau-Mont Royal have been told their water is not safe to drink.

The area affected is inside a perimeter marked by Mont Royal Ave., Christophe Columb Ave. and Park Lafontaine Ave., Duluth Ave., and St. Hubert St.

It not only affects residents, but many restaurants and other businesses.

Notices were handed out door to door on Wednesday afternoon warning people not to drink tap water.

The boil water advisory was imposed because maintenance work in the area has lowered water pressure and it's possible that contaminants have been stirred up by the work.

The boil water notice will be in effect until at least Saturday when the results of water testing will be available.