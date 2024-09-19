Body of teen found near Hells Angels hideout in Frampton, Que.

A body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was discovered near a Hells Angels hideout in Frampton, Que.

Noovo Info reported on Thursday that the teen was allegedly recruited by a street gang in the Greater Montreal area.

According to teens interviewed by Noovo Info near the victim's high school, the boy had reportedly gone to Bauce to carry out a contract.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have not yet released the victim's identity.

"SQ investigators were deployed to shed light on the suspicious death of a man that occurred overnight on Sept. 16 on Rang 2 in Frampton," said an SQ spokesperson.

A person arrested in connection with the death was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

According to Noovo Info, identifying the body has been challenging due to the victim's injuries. The teen was reportedly mutilated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Increased police presence in Frampton

The SQ addressed the violence on Thursday, saying they are concerned about the sense of security in the community. Officers will be meeting with residents to gather information about recent events and deploy a mobile command post in Frampton on Friday and Monday of next week.

There will also be an increased police presence in the area.

"We are aware that the police have a meticulous investigation to carry out and that they cannot elaborate on this in order to preserve its integrity. However, as citizens, we have a collective duty to inform the police of any information that we believe may or may not be related to what happened recently," said Frampton Mayor Jean Audet in a statement Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information about any criminal event to contact the Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Shots fired in Mauricie region

Provincial police also received reports from residents in Hérouxville, Que., of gunshots near the Hells Angels hideout on Rang Saint-Pierre.

When police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that shots had been fired. However, no injuries have been reported.

"The target is the Trois-Rivières Hells Angels premises. The event appears to have been targeted. The reasons for this incident will be investigated," the SQ said in a news release.

Crime scene technicians were still on site on Thursday afternoon, examining the scene.

Rang St-Pierre was closed between Route Lefebvre and Chemin St-Timothée.

With files from Noovo Info and CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro