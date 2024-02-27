Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jérôme Tuesday afternoon.
A citizen alerted authorities after spotting a vehicle that matched a description police had shared with the public.
The body of 61-year-old Linda Vinette was found inside the car, stationed near a local park. Her death was confirmed at a nearby hospital.
No traces of violence were immediately apparent, according to provincial police (SQ). A coroner will aid in the investigation.
This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 61-year-old woman from Sainte-Sophie who went missing last Wednesday.
Linda Vinette was last seen in Terrebonne, just north of Montreal, on Des Entreprises Boulevard. She was driving a 2017 Kia Soul with the license plate number H71 RBM.
Vinette is 5'4", weighs 189 lbs and has light brown hair with blue eyes. She sometimes uses a cane and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black winter boots.
She was first reported missing on Feb. 21. On Tuesday, SQ officers set up two command posts, one in Sainte-Sophie and another in Terrebonne, in search of answers.
The 2017 Kia Soul driven by Linda Vinette, missing since Feb. 21, 2024. (SQ)
Anyone with information on Vinette's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the SQ criminal information line (1-800-659-4264), or visit one of the command stations (open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday).
They are located at Montée Morel and Du Domaine Road intersection in Sainte-Sophie and at 2505 Des Entreprises Boulevard in Terrebonne.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
MISSING
MISSING Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
What's being said about the new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh deserves credit for pulling off pharmacare deal with Trudeau, now what will Poilievre do?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
2 men convicted of killing Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, nearly 22 years after rap star's death
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend's studio.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunned
A second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
Toronto man charged in hate-motivated investigation that saw 'King of Kensington' statue vandalized
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of the “King of Kensington” statue at Bellevue Park, an incident that is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
-
N.S. auditor calls RCMP over 'concealment' by provincial Liberals of misuse of funds
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
London
-
Clarifying the confusion: Why the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor show was promoted, despite being cancelled
For the second year in a row, the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor Show received widespread online promotion but the event was never actually planned to take place.
-
'97 per cent in favour': Central Elgin workers prepare to strike after bargaining impasse with municipality
Central Elgin municipal workers said they’ll hit the picket line on March 11 if their employer doesn’t meet their demands around wages and benefit enhancements.
-
London, Ont. man charged after east-end stabbing
London police have charged a man in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist ‘exposed patients to harm,’ fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
North Bay-area motorist who drove ‘erratically’ before crash dies from their injuries
A 51-year-old driver who crashed their vehicle on Highway 63 earlier this month has died of their injuries.
-
Watch: Skiers record run-in with moose on Wakefield, Que. trail
A group of skiers near Ottawa were in for a surprise during their trip after a moose came dashing through the snow next to them.
Calgary
-
Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshop
Hundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
-
Rangers announce changes to Don Cameron potato fundraiser
Don Cameron Potato Night has been a community tradition for 26 years, but it’s about to see its biggest change yet at this Sunday’s game.
-
New survey finds one-third of food charities turn people away due to demand
Local food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.
Vancouver
-
B.C. club cancels comedy show after group's Robert Pickton T-shirt causes outrage
A comedy club in New Westminster, B.C., has cancelled an upcoming show following outrage over the performers' sale of Robert Pickton T-shirts.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown Vancouver
Organizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
His son died in a 2021 B.C. crane tragedy. He wants to know why they still happen
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
-
Body found in south Edmonton home on Monday night
The body of a man was found in a south Edmonton home on Monday night.
-
Standalone Stollery hospital project to receive $17M in upcoming Alberta budget
The standalone Stollery Children's Hospital project will receive more funding in the upcoming provincial budget, the minister of health announced Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Police nab suspect after 12 residential break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-ins in Windsor and Amherstburg.
-
Windsor sees hottest February day on record
With the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgets
With higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
NDP says minister appointed Sask. Party supporter to human rights commission
Saskatchewan's Justice Minister is receiving criticism after she appointed the former head of her local Sask. Party chapter to the province's human rights commission.
-
Sask. teachers now have job action planned for all 5 school days this week
With the announcement of a one-day withdrawal of noon-hour supervision for more school divisions on Friday, Saskatchewan teachers now have job action planned for all five school days this week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line hits another delay, opening pushed back through the summer
OC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Soaring temperatures in Ottawa to be quickly followed by freezing cold
It's unseasonably warm in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is warning about a potential flash freeze just days from now.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
-
NDP says minister appointed Sask. Party supporter to human rights commission
Saskatchewan's Justice Minister is receiving criticism after she appointed the former head of her local Sask. Party chapter to the province's human rights commission.