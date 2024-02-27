Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say

The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jérôme Tuesday afternoon.

A citizen alerted authorities after spotting a vehicle that matched a description police had shared with the public.

The body of 61-year-old Linda Vinette was found inside the car, stationed near a local park. Her death was confirmed at a nearby hospital.

No traces of violence were immediately apparent, according to provincial police (SQ). A coroner will aid in the investigation.

This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 61-year-old woman from Sainte-Sophie who went missing last Wednesday.

Linda Vinette was last seen in Terrebonne, just north of Montreal, on Des Entreprises Boulevard. She was driving a 2017 Kia Soul with the license plate number H71 RBM.

Vinette is 5'4", weighs 189 lbs and has light brown hair with blue eyes. She sometimes uses a cane and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black winter boots.

She was first reported missing on Feb. 21. On Tuesday, SQ officers set up two command posts, one in Sainte-Sophie and another in Terrebonne, in search of answers.

The 2017 Kia Soul driven by Linda Vinette, missing since Feb. 21, 2024. (SQ)

Anyone with information on Vinette's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the SQ criminal information line (1-800-659-4264), or visit one of the command stations (open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday).

They are located at Montée Morel and Du Domaine Road intersection in Sainte-Sophie and at 2505 Des Entreprises Boulevard in Terrebonne.