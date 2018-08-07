

The search for an Ottawa man who went missing during the Osheaga music festival over the weekend ended when his body was pulled from the St. Lawrence River.

Collins Obiagboso had travelled to Montreal in late July and met up with some friends to attend the festival on Aug. 3.

Wahib Ali was among those friends and said the two were watching a set by rapper Nav when they get separated in the crowd.

“We agreed not to bring our phones or anything, so we don’t lose anything, people don’t try to steal our things,” said Ali. “I was pretty close to the mosh pit… and after that, people were pushing him, it was too hectic. I didn’t have my phone, he didn’t have his phone, it was the last I saw of him. He didn’t have any money to get home.”

“The last thing is he said is, ‘It’s too crazy.’ He nodded his head, backed out and I haven’t seen him since then.”

Along with his cell phone, Obiagboso had left his wallet in the Airbnb unit he was renting with his friends, said his mother, Georgina Mensa Boboe.

Boboe came to Montreal from Ottawa on Monday to help the search for her son.

After Obiagboso failed to contact his friends, they called police to report him missing on Sunday.

Before police confirmed the identity of the body, Obiagboso’s mother grew tearful as she described the ordeal of waiting to hear from her son.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed, scared, angry at him,” said Boboe. “He should have known better. Even if he’s just with a friend, he could borrow a phone, call us or text on social media. He should have been able to do that, but I don’t know where to look for him right now.”

Longueuil police discovered an unidentified body in the river on Monday, but police were unable to release the identity until Tuesday evening. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.