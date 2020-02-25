MONTREAL -- Premier François Legault and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced on Tuesday the new look of future schools in Quebec, which will be enlarged, renovated or built with local wood and aluminum.

They will also be blue: the colour of Quebec's flag.

Interior spaces will also include more common areas for socializing, as well as gymnasiums and play areas to encourage young people to move and to expend energy.

They'll include flexible and scalable educational spaces that can accommodate various functions and adapt over time and will be integrated into their surroundings in the community.

Construction and renovation of these new schools will begin in 2020. Several hundred schools are involved, adding more than 1,000 classes to preschool and elementary school, and more than 21,500 places to secondary school.

- With reporting from CTV News Montreal's Amy Luft