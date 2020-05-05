OTTAWA -- The Bloc Quebecois wants a mandatory buy-back program for owners of military-type assault weapons, but is not making it a condition of its support for a possible bill for the moment.

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet urged the federal government to show the “courage needed” on this file.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the immediate ban on more than 1,500 models and variants of military-style assault weapons.

His government plans to introduce a bill for a buy-back program for owners of these types of weapons, but it is not yet clear whether it will be mandatory or not.

Trudeau said on Monday that he would need the support of at least one opposition party to pass his future bill.

He pointed out that the Bloc and the New Democrats also want more gun control.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.