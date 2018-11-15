

The Canadian Press





The Bloc Quebecois will choose a new leader in February.

Party president Yves Perron says in a statement that a leadership race will begin Dec. 14, with a new leader to be elected on Feb. 24.

Anyone interested in following in the footsteps of former leader Martine Ouellet will have until mid-January to join the race.

The party was split last February when seven of its 10 MPs quit, unhappy with Ouellet's leadership.

After she resigned in June, they all returned to the fold.

Montreal-area MP Mario Beaulieu is currently serving as interim leader.