OTTAWA - New Bloc MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe agrees he has big shoes to fill.

His victory in Lac-Saint-Jean moved Quebec as a whole, while his father, former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe, congratulated him live on television.

On the set of Radio-Canada, Duceppe said that from now on he would be known as Alexis's father.

At an orientation session for new MPs in Ottawa, Brunelle-Duceppe said he feels pride, happiness, but also a lot of pressure.

He also believes that people will realize that he does not have the same style as his father.

In his opinion, times have changed and so has the way of doing politics.