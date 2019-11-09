TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. -- Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet delivered a message of hope to PQ activists gathered on Saturday at a special convention in Trois-Rivieres.

The Bloc Québécois has demonstrated that the Parti Québécois can be resuscitated, he suggested.

Je quitte à l’instant ma campagne pour aller saluer des amis rassemblés à Trois-Rivières. ��☀️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/qGdkNzWRyq — Yves-F. Blanchet ��⚜️ (@yfblanchet) November 9, 2019

After his electoral triumph in the last federal election, Blanchet spoke to the 400 PQ militants who must recover from a historic defeat last year in the provincial election and rebuild their party.

Interim PQ leader Pascal Bérubé thanked the Bloc leader for demonstrating that there is no inevitability, thus suggesting that the PQ is not doomed to disappear.

In her speech, the president of the PQ's youth wing, Frédérique St-Jean, declared that the wind had started to turn in Quebec in favour of sovereignty.

Un grand merci au chef du @BlocQuebecois @yfblanchet pour son discours ce matin au Congrès national extraordinaire du PQ à Trois-Rivières. #CongresPQ #PolQc pic.twitter.com/rO1vuooh0P — Parti Québécois (@partiquebecois) November 9, 2019

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.