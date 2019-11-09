Bloc leader delivers message of hope to PQ caucus
Yves-Francois Blanchet told the assembled PQ caucus to not give up hope at a special convention in Trois-Rivieres Nov. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. -- Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet delivered a message of hope to PQ activists gathered on Saturday at a special convention in Trois-Rivieres.
The Bloc Québécois has demonstrated that the Parti Québécois can be resuscitated, he suggested.
After his electoral triumph in the last federal election, Blanchet spoke to the 400 PQ militants who must recover from a historic defeat last year in the provincial election and rebuild their party.
Interim PQ leader Pascal Bérubé thanked the Bloc leader for demonstrating that there is no inevitability, thus suggesting that the PQ is not doomed to disappear.
In her speech, the president of the PQ's youth wing, Frédérique St-Jean, declared that the wind had started to turn in Quebec in favour of sovereignty.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.