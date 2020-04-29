MONTREAL -- The Bloc Quebecois is accusing the Trudeau government of creating a dangerous precedent by allowing the distribution of certain cleaning products labelled in English only.

Health Canada has adopted interim measures to authorize the distribution of disinfectants, antiseptics and cleaning products in Canada with unilingual English labels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloc Quebecois House leader Alain Therrien compared the measure to a "Trojan horse” or “Pandora's box” during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

He accused the federal government of “flouting” the rights of the country's French-speakers and demanded an apology from him.

His comments raised the ire of the government House leader, Pablo Rodriguez, who said that this is an “exceptional measure for an absolutely exceptional situation.”

According to Rodriguez, Therrien is “inventing a little spat” over nothing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.