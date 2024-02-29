Bill 21: Five things about the province's contentious secularism law
Quebec's secularism law, known as Bill 21, has faced numerous court challenges since it was adopted nearly five years ago, with the Quebec Court of Appeal the latest to weigh in. Here's a look at the law.
What is Bill 21?
Bill 21 was passed in June 2019 and confirmed the province's secular status. Formally called "An Act Respecting the Laicity of the State," it sets out four principles of Quebec secularism: separation of state and religion, the state's religious neutrality, the equality of all citizens and freedom of conscience and freedom of religion.
Among its most controversial measures is one forbidding state employees deemed to be in positions of power from wearing religious symbols at work.
Public servants, including teachers, police officers and judges, are forbidden from wearing religious symbols such as a hijab, turban or kippah while working. The legislation also requires people offering and receiving government services to have their face uncovered while doing so. The Quebec government has described the law as reasonable.
Who is affected by Bill 21?
The bill included a grandfather clause exempting those who were employed before the bill was tabled, as long as they don't change jobs, but new hires must abide by the rules. A Quebec Superior Court ruling in April 2021 struck down clauses pertaining to English-language school boards and a ban on provincial legislature members from wearing face coverings, but the law remains in effect until appeals are heard. That means English school boards have not been able to hire as they please.
The notwithstanding clause
The province pre-emptively used Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedom, known as the notwithstanding clause, to shield the legislation from any court challenges over fundamental rights violations.
François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government recently announced it plans to renew the use of the clause for another five years. The Charter stipulates that the notwithstanding clause is valid for five years, after which time a government would have to renew it.
Since first coming to power in 2018, Legault's government has invoked the notwithstanding clause twice -- to protect its secularism law and, later, its French language law reform, known as Bill 96.
Opposition to Bill 21
While the Quebec government has repeatedly called Bill 21 a moderate law that enjoys support from a majority of Quebecers, it has sparked outrage among religious minorities, both in Quebec and elsewhere in the country. Critics argue it targets racialized minorities who choose to practice their faith and prevents them from working in parts of the public sector without comprising their religious beliefs. Federal politicians have also been critical, and Ottawa has said it would intervene if the case makes its way to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Legal timeline
The law was challenged on several fronts despite the use of the notwithstanding clause. In April 2021, Quebec Superior Court Justice Marc-André Blanchard issued a 242-page decision that upheld most of the law while acknowledging it violates the rights of Muslim women and has a cruel and dehumanizing impact on those who wear religious symbols.
The Quebec government and groups that had challenged the law announced they would appeal, with the province arguing the court had gone too far and the groups saying it did not go far enough. Three judges from the province's Court of Appeal heard arguments in November 2022 from lawyers in eight related cases, and at the time they warned lawyers they would likely deliberate for some time.
Their decision Thursday upheld the law and overturned the exemption for English schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pornhub operator broke federal privacy law, federal watchdog finds
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.
Poilievre calls for 'immediate police investigation' after DND employee's company gets ArriveCan contract
Pierre Poilievre says a Department of National Defence (DND) employee, who is also the CEO of a company awarded a multi-million dollar contract for work on the ArriveCan app, should be fired.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
Why do we have leap year days? Here's a mathematical breakdown
Leap year marked down as every four years is a few decimals shy of the exact days around the sun. Here's a closer solution.
Ottawa adds funding to CBC; broadcaster will get $1.4B budget
Canada's public broadcaster is getting an increase in funding, despite executives insisting that a request to cut CBC/Radio-Canada's budget for the next fiscal year was one reason they announced layoffs for 10 per cent of staff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
One dead after being shot while travelling in vehicle in Rexdale
One man is dead after police say that he was shot at while travelling in a vehicle in Rexdale on Thursday afternoon.
-
'I'm saddled with it': Toronto mayor laments extra costs for FIFA World Cup
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow lamented the cost of the FIFA World Cup, saying that if she knew it would have cost so much she wouldn’t have made the choice to bid.
-
NHL fines Maple Leafs head coach Keefe US$25,000 after disagreement with refs
The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for 'unprofessional conduct directed at the officials.'
Atlantic
-
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
N.L.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
-
'Representing our ancestors:' Labrador designer wows at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
Ottawa
-
Nickelback, Neil Young and Maroon 5 join Motley Crue as Ottawa Bluesfest headliners
The full 2024 Bluesfest lineup has been released, with headliners such as Nickelback, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Maroon 5 and 50 Cent joining the previously announced Mötley Crüe for the popular summer festival in Ottawa.
-
Cornwall, Ont. man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's dog
A 37-year-old man from Cornwall, Ont. is facing charges after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
-
Chapleau teen charged with assaulting partner
A 17-year-old from Chapleau has been charged with domestic abuse-related offences after Ontario Provincial Police were called following a physical altercation.
London
-
Federal dollars announced for 'Bruce C' project at Bruce Power
The federal government is chipping in $50-million towards the planning of a new nuclear build at Bruce Power near Kincardine, Ont. The announcement was made Thursday in Ottawa by Natural Resources Canada at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association Conference.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Local junior achievers learning to launch their own business
A free program in London teaches students how to launch and run their own businesses. Junior Achievers is teaching students from grades four to 12,\ about financial health and work skills.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving WRPS closes Waterloo intersection
A Waterloo regional police vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon that shut down a section of University Avenue West in Waterloo.
-
Council staff recommends rezoning Schneider land to facilitate donation
The Schneider family may be one step closer to finalizing an agreement to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot Township to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
-
Wood pallet facility destroyed in early morning fire, damages pegged at $2M
A Wellington North building was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
$24,000 in drugs and cash seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have seized $24,000 in drugs and cash after an investigation.
-
Driver busted going 101km/h in a 50 zone in LaSalle: police
A 20-year-old man from Windsor was charged with stunt driving after police say he was going 101 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone in LaSalle.
-
Essex County ranks fourth highest in Ontario for impaired driving charges: OPP
Essex County is one of the worst regions in Ontario for impaired driving charges, according to provincial police statistics from 2023.
Barrie
-
Ice break on Georgina Island shows no respect for waterfront cottages
Magnificent mountains of ice crystals crept up the beach from Lake Simcoe onto land Wednesday.
-
Knife-wielding masked shoplifter injured after struggle with Barrie retail store officer
Police in Barrie hope to identify a knife-wielding masked shoplifter who allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer at a Bayfield retail store.
-
Jury deliberations reach 2nd day in second-degree murder trial
As the second day of deliberations unfolds, there is still no verdict in the murder trial of John Sedo, who stands accused of killing his wife, Helen, and disposing of her body three and a half years ago.
Vancouver
-
Concerns about gangster guests at short-term rentals in B.C. city
Short-term rental hosts in Prince George, B.C., have been urged to "exercise caution" following reports of gangsters booking stays – and in some cases refusing to vacate the properties.
-
Avalanche risk prompts warning, Trans-Canada Highway closure after 'biggest storm of the season' in B.C.
Dangerous snowpack conditions in British Columbia and Alberta have prompted avalanche forecasters to issue a 'special public avalanche warning' following significant snowfall this week in the Western Canadian backcountry.
-
Here's how much snow fell across B.C. Wednesday
Preliminary data from Environment Canada shows just how much snow dumped on parts of B.C. Wednesday as a frontal system passed through the coastal region.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sooke early Thursday morning.
-
Avalanche risk prompts warning, Trans-Canada Highway closure after 'biggest storm of the season' in B.C.
Dangerous snowpack conditions in British Columbia and Alberta have prompted avalanche forecasters to issue a 'special public avalanche warning' following significant snowfall this week in the Western Canadian backcountry.
-
'He's a rock star of kayaking': 85-year-old paddler inspires by surfing waves
When Ross Turner first ventured towards the Tofino surf in his kayak, his instructor was feeling cautious. He was 77 years old then, relatively new to kayaking, and said he wanted to learn how to "play in rough waters."
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba church shuttered by dwindling numbers reopens for first time in 13 years
The bells are ringing once again outside the Roman Catholic church in Vita, Man. and for the first time in more than a decade, residents are back inside.
-
'Should have been happening all along': Kinew unveils bail reform plan for Manitoba
The Kinew government has unveiled a five-point community safety plan aimed at bolstering Manitoba’s bail system and cracking down on repeat offenders.
-
Teen arrested in armed robbery; RCMP searching for 2nd suspect
One teenager has been arrested following an armed robbery in Selkirk on Tuesday, but RCMP is still looking for a second suspect.
Calgary
-
Weather advisory issued for Calgary as cold front expected Thursday afternoon
The midweek chinook that warmed up Calgary is not sticking around.
-
LIVE @ 3:15 MT
LIVE @ 3:15 MT Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta woman charged with counselling to commit murder
A central Alberta woman is facing charges after she allegedly asked someone to kill another person.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3:15 MT
LIVE @ 3:15 MT Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
Guns, drugs and cash seized from suspected dealers operating near Lloydminster
ALERT Lloydminster's organized crime team moved in on a pair of suspected cocaine dealers earlier this month.
-
Liquor store clerk pepper sprayed during robbery; police search for 2 suspects
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help to identify one of two suspects in a liquor store robbery.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers announce 2 day province wide withdrawal of extracurricular activities and supports
Teachers all across Saskatchewan will withdraw extracurricular supports beginning on Tuesday, March 5.
-
Saskatchewan vows not to remit carbon tax on eve of deadline
The Government of Saskatchewan has vowed not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating. The announcement comes on the last day before the payment deadline for the month of January.
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
Saskatoon fire chief says people are losing fingers and toes as winter camps proliferate
Saskatoon’s fire chief says the number of encampments have tripled this year and shelters in the city are overflowing, as more people continue to experience homelessness.
-
Sask. teachers announce 2 day province wide withdrawal of extracurricular activities and supports
Teachers all across Saskatchewan will withdraw extracurricular supports beginning on Tuesday, March 5.