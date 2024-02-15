Biggest snowfall of the month so far expected in Montreal

Montrealers should expect a slow commute Friday morning as a disturbance could bring snow to southwestern Quebec starting Thursday night.

After a sunny start to the day, clouds should begin to increase through the afternoon, with light snow expected to begin after the evening rush hour.

Snow is expected to be steady through the evening hours and continue into Friday morning, causing slick roads and sidewalks.

While the city is only expecting to see between five and seven centimetres of accumulation, it will be the biggest snowfall of the month so far, with February marked by dry, warm weather.

Montreal has only picked up a centimetre of snow so far this month. Normal snowfall for February is about 40 cm.

The last snowstorm in the city occurred over a month ago when Montreal picked up close to 17 cm on Jan. 13.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued travel advisories on the Ontario side of the border, warning of reduced visibility late Thursday afternoon and evening with five to 10 cm of accumulation and peak snowfall rates of two to four cm per hour.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for parts of Ontario, with up to 15 cm possible.

Montreal will see a few scattered flurries through the weekend, with drier weather returning next week.

Daytime highs are expected to climb above the freezing mark by Wednesday.