Quebec's ministry of justice is warning the public about fraudulent calls presented as being from the government department.

The automated calls ask whoever answers to provide their social insurance number by typing it into their phone's keyboard.

The ministry is asking anyone who receives such a call to not provide any personal information and to hang up immediately.

It is also reminding Quebecers that no automated calls, or texts, from the ministry would ever ask for such private information.

It also says no such information from the public that is on file with the ministry has been compromised as a result of the scam calls.

Authorities are investigating the source of the scam. The ministry is asking anyone who has been a victim of such a call to contact local police, the Surete du Quebec at 310-4141, Canadian anti-fraud investigators at 1-888-495-8501 or the justice ministry itself at 1-866-536-5140 (option 4).