

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Quebec's independent investigation squad, the BEI, is looking into the death of a man who took his life when approached by police officers.

The event took place Friday evening at the Cote des Neiges Plaza.

According to the BEI, a woman called 9-1-1 at 8 p.m. because her ex-boyfriend was making threats toward himself, and toward her new boyfriend.

A pair of Montreal police officers arrived at her workplace in the Plaza to make sure she was safe, and they spotted the ex-boyfriend's car in the parking lot.

The officers approached the man but before they had the chance to speak to him, he killed himself.

Montreal police notified the BEI soon afterwards, and a team of eight, including members of the Sureté du Quebec, arrived around 11:30 p.m. to examine the area overnight and question people about the death.

Anyone with information about the deceased or the case is asked to contact the BEI.