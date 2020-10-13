MONTREAL -- Quebec's youth rights commission confirmed Tuesday that it has opened an investigation, on its own initiative, into the situation surrounding the death of two children in Wendake on Sunday.

The investigation by the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse will not be public, however, "as with any Commission investigation," the organization said in a statement.

The commission will not be doing interviews on the matter and will not provide any comment, it said.

This investigation stems from the fact that there had already been reports to the youth protection agency for Quebec City, which oversees nearby Wendake, concerning the children involved.

The commission's task is to verify how the local department of youth protection fulfilled its mandate, and whether children's rights were violated.

In its press release, the rights commission explained that after its investigation, if it has reason to believe that the rights of children were indeed violated, it will make appropriate recommendations to Quebec City's youth protection directorate and any other relevant authority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 13, 2020.