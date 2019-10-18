MONTREAL -- A bed bug infestation has partially closed government offices at Complexe Guy-Favreau in downtown Montreal.

As a result, all hearings at the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), located in the East Tower on René-Lévesque Boulevard, were canceled Thursday.

“If you were scheduled to appear at a hearing, you will be contacted with a new date,” the board wrote on its website.

A firm was hired to clean the premises, but it could be several days before the bureaus are reopened.

Office workers were advised to make alternative work arrangements.

The Guy-Favreau Complex also houses Service Canada and Passport Canada.

This isn’t the first time a bed bug infestation has forced the closure of a federal building in the province.

Ten days ago, the Gatineau offices of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada were also shut down.

How to recognize a bed bug infestation

If you think you may have a bed bug infestation, look for the telltale signs, such as bites on parts of the body not covered when sleeping.

There will also be small black spots on your sheets, mattresses and bedsprings. You may be able to see remnants of both living and dead bed bugs.

Bed bugs are visible to the naked eye and are often red or brown in colour. They are most active at night to avoid light.

They are oval in shape, about the size of a flattened apple seed, and move at about the same pace as an ant.

Bed bug eggs are whitish in colour and the size of a pinhead. They are often found clustered in small, tight spaces. The eggs hatch about 10 to 14 days after being laid.

To find out more about bed bugs, and what to do if you suspect an infestation, click here.