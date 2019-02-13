

CTV Montreal





Stephen Bronfman and his Montreal Group, who want to bring a Major League Baseball team to Montreal, want to build a stadium in the Peel Basin in Point Saint Charles.

The land is currently owned by a federal Crown corporation, the Canada Lands Company.

Montreal radio station 98.5 FM reported Tuesday that Pierre Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronfman Investment Company Claridge, recently added their names to the Lobbyists' Registry.

He and Bronfman did not wish to comment since much remains to be done in this file.

The location is more than a 20-minute walk to either Bonaventure or Charlevoix stations, but the REM is supposed to build a station in the vicinity.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Wednesday that she would take a careful look at whatever proposal the group puts forward, and said she and her administration have been waiting for a proposal for a long time.