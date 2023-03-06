Bar shot up in downtown Montreal; no arrests, no injuries

A shooting occurred in downtown Montreal early Monday night.

The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) reported shortly afterwards that no one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests had been made so far.

Police were alerted at around 12:45 a.m. that a shooting had just broken out on Stanley Street, near the intersection with Ste. Catherine Street West.

When they arrived on the scene, police found several bullet casings on the ground and a number of bullet holes in the front of a licensed establishment.

Initial reports indicated that an altercation had occurred between a few people. By the time the first police officers arrived, all those allegedly involved had fled.

A security perimeter was set up so that SPVM investigators could examine the crime scene.

The police ordered the closure of Stanley Street for an indefinite period, on a section located between Ste. Catherine Street West and René-Lévesque Boulevard West.