

The Canadian Press





Montreal police are investigating after a 15-day-old baby was died in a Montreal homeless shelter on Friday night.

The little girl was found in cardio-respiratory arrest at 10:30 in the Notre-Dame West shelter.

First responders performed resuscitation maneuvers but the girl was later declared dead.

The SPVM said they have ruled out any criminal actions for the moment.

An investigation will be conducted in conjunction with the Quebec coroner.