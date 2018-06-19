

CTV Montreal





Food trucks have been operating in Montreal for more than five years now.

But the city’s auditor general is calling for changes, because the industry is in decline.

Last summer, six boroughs offered sites for food trucks – this summer, just three boroughs will have them.

The reason? Not enough customers.

Zoe Dalakas used to run a food truck, but pulled it off the street two years ago because she says the business is too unpredictable, and in the end, not sustainable.

“Because of our roads, because of our construction, because of the weather that we have here,” she explained.

In her report, the auditor general – Michele Galipeau - points out that a more simplified permit process is needed. And permit holders, she says, should be registered with the city’s food inspection system.

She also says location is key.

“Make sure that where they put to food trucks, that they have all the customers [and] that the food truck is going to be popular,” Galipeau explained.

The feeling is echoed by the Quebec Street Food Association.

“The hardest part really is to be able to put the truck in the right place,” Gaelle Cerf, Vice-President of the Street Food Association. “We’re always 50 meters away from success.”