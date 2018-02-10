Attempted arson at Ahuntsic pastry shop
A bumbling suspect tried, and failed, to commit an overnight arson at a Mr. Puffs pastry shop on Boulevard L'Acadie in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
According to police, the suspect broke the window on the shop's back door -- but before lighting his molotov cocktail, he came face-to-face with employees still in the shop after hours.
The suspect fled in a vehicle and left the incendiary device on the premises.
Montreal police will investigate the situation further. No suspects have been arrested.
