Aspiring firefighters sought for Quebec's 2024 wildfire season

Fresh from an exceptionally busy forest fire fighting season, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) is launching its forest firefighter recruitment campaign for the 2024 season.

The agency will hold a public information session on Tuesday at 7 p.m., which will be broadcast via its Facebook page, to answer questions about the profession.

Jobs are available throughout Quebec, depending on the needs identified at SOPFEU's various bases of operations in Baie-Comeau, Bonaventure, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Rimouski, Sept-Îles, Roberval, Duchesnay, La Tuque, Chibougamau, Maniwaki, Mont-Tremblant, Val-d'Or and Matagami.

"It's a seasonal job that allows you to carry out personal projects or other professional activities during the winter season. However, those who wish to become more involved can progress within the organization and gain access to year-round employment," SOPFEU explained.

Two weeks ago, SOPFEU general manager Éric Rousseau stated that Quebec experienced a historic forest fire season in 2023, during which 4.5 million hectares of forest burned, including 1.1 million in habitable areas. The previous record, set in 2005, was 386,671 hectares burned in habitable zones.

By the end of May, SOPFEU's operational capacity had already been exceeded.

In all, there were 711 fires, almost all caused by lightning, and nearly 27,000 people in 27 municipalities had to be evacuated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2023.