Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA

The artificial intelligence revolution is no cause for celebration for girls and women, as it bluntly attacks their rights, warns Quebec Liberal MNA Brigitte Garceau.

In an interview on the occasion of International Women's Day, Garceau says she is deeply shocked to see AI sites create deepfakes of women nude.

It's becoming increasingly easy to create hyper-realistic photo or video montages and use them for harassment or humiliation.

"Women don't give their consent. It's a violation of their privacy and sexual exploitation. It's very worrying," said Garceau, who is the official opposition spokesperson on the status of women.

Artificial intelligence is also a springboard for child pornography, she pointed out.

She gave the example of Sherbrooke's Steven Larouche, sentenced to prison in 2023 for producing over 80,000 child pornography files using deepfake technology.

"How do we control this exploitation and violation of the rights of these women and young people?" asked Garceau, urging governments to regulate artificial intelligence.

On February 22, during the debate on the motion to mark International Women's Day, the Liberal member for Robert-Baldwin criticized the fact that, in general, women are experiencing difficult times.

Inflation, the housing crisis and strikes in particular have had a negative impact on Quebec women, she said, while Québec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal also noted the numerous femicides.

"We can't stand waking up in the morning to the name, age and face of a woman killed by her partner or ex-partner. It's unbearable," said Ghazal.

She is calling for the term 'femicide' to be added to the Criminal Code.

"That would be important. There are women's groups who (...) say it might help to recognize femicide, that it's not a homicide like any other," she said.

Ghazal and Garceau also noted a rise in violence among teenage couples and the emergence of misogynist discourse in schools.

"We're hearing young boys say things we wouldn't even have heard our fathers say, and I find that extremely worrying," says Ghazal, who wants us to "take care of our boys."

"It's the responsibility of all of us, men and women, to ensure that rights never go backwards," added Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon during the debate on the motion.

He also addressed the issue of equal pay, “because there too, we haven't arrived."

"We've made progress, but there are still really obvious inequalities that persist. That should be one of the goals we all commit to, regardless of political party," he declared.

For her part, the CAQ MNA for Lotbinière-Frontenac, Isabelle Lecours, began by highlighting the 50th anniversary of the Council on the Status of Women.

She declared that Quebec could be "proud of its values, proud to be guided by equality between men and women," before acknowledging that “of course” there is still work to be done.

"Here in Quebec, women are still the main victims of violence, and they are under-represented in decision-making positions," she said.

"We must never give up, and we must remain vigilant. Together with men, we will continue to defend equality," added Lecours.

Motion adopted by the Quebec legislature

That the National Assembly mark International Women's Rights Day by recognizing that the various crises, inequalities and violence that plague our society stand in the way of achieving equality between men and women, as well as equality between women themselves;

That it recognizes the relevance and necessity of women expressing their indignation and making their voices and demands heard;

That it recognizes that women are on the front line for our public services, for the environment, for the right to housing and against violence against women;

That it acknowledge that women are concerned to see acquired rights threatened in democratic states, and that it reiterate its commitment to accessible abortion;

Finally, that the National Assembly recognize the importance of the rights and freedoms won through the determination and courage of generations of women, and that it continue its efforts to fight alongside them.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2024.